Gretna's elementary school students may soon have a resolution to their identity crisis with the selection of four mascot options — an eagle, an owl, a grizzly or a guardian.

On Monday, representatives of an ad hoc committee of school principals and community members presented their choices to the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education, following several months of research and conversation.

The need for a new mascot stems from the opening of Gretna East High School next fall, with the Gretna East “Griffin” joining the Gretna High School “Dragon.” As a single mascot for all schools is no longer practical, the committee is tasked with finding new options.

Karen Naylor, principal of Palisades Elementary School, told the board that keeping concept of a single mascot for all of the elementary schools was the preference.

“We are continuing to grow as a district. We are continuing to expand, especially the elementary level,” Naylor said. “We wanted to make sure we found something to keep us unified, and when we do have to change boundaries and children have to move to a different building, they have that thing that kept them part of the unified school district."

The desire to keep a sense of community was an overriding concern for the board.

"That's a big thing for us — culture, unity. One of the biggest challenges as we go on through high school," said Rick Hollendieck, board president. "How do you clap for each other until the day we play each other?"

In selecting possible symbolic representatives, the committee reported it considered several factors, including: the perceived values and perceptions of various animals; the inclusion of mythical creatures to compliment the high schools’ mascots; alliteration potential; as well as more practical concerns of branding, cross-school promotions and even costume needs.

The owl was selected for its wisdom and reputation as a protector, as well as its flying abilities like the other mascots. Similarly, an eagle was nominated for its physical connections to the griffin and its perceived traits of loyalty, sharpness and as a symbol of freedom.

While the eagle is a favorite of students, many adults gravitated to a “Guardian” mascot, citing mythical themes and characteristics of being a defender and protector. The final addition, a grizzly bear, was a finalist for the Gretna East school mascot. The committee felt it would be unique among other area symbols.

Other considerations, such as colors and delineation between schools, have yet to be determined. Additionally, possible middle school mascots remain undecided.

The board had not scheduled a hearing or vote on the elementary mascot at press time.