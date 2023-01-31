Boating rules changed at four Papillion lakes

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved changes to boating regulations related to several lakes in Sarpy County at its Jan. 20 meeting in Lincoln.

Commissioners added Portal Recreation Area, a 34-acre lake near 120th Street and Cornhusker Road in Papillion, to its list of 5 mph/no wake lakes, according to a news release.

Big Elk Lake Recreation Area, a 13-acre lake near 108th Street and Cornhusker Road in Papillion, was added to the list of lakes prohibiting motorized vessels.

The 11-acre Midlands Lake and 30-acre Shadow Lake south of Highway 370 between 72nd and 84th Streets in Papillion also were added to the list of lakes prohibiting motorized vessels. Previously, all vessels had been prohibited from those lakes.