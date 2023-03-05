The Stories Wine & Book Club held its first official meeting last week. After hosting a kickoff meeting in February, the group met Wednesday, March 1 to discuss the first book they had read: “Twenty Years Later” by Charlie Donlea.

The club was formed by Beth Jagadich, who moved from Omaha’s Dundee area to Gretna last October.

“I was looking for a way to get out of the house and meet new people,” she said. “I love Stories Coffee, I go there all the time … and I loved reading when I was pregnant. Then I had my baby and stopped reading. This is another incentive for me to start reading and also get out and meet new people.”

Jagadich said she searched for area book clubs but “couldn’t find much in the Gretna area.”

She reached out to Stories Coffee Co., whose ownership was excited to help her build a monthly book club at their Gretna location, 10520 S. 204th St.

Not only is the club filling a niche in the community, it also provides an interesting structure not found at your typical book club.

“I want people to get whatever they want out of this book club,” Jagadich said. “Reading is optional. If people just want to come out for the social aspect of it, that’s welcome as well.”

On the night of the book club meetup, attendees select a popsicle stick that corresponds with one of three group categories based on their interests:

The Enthusiast: I am definitely here for the book club! I want to spend the majority of my time focusing on the book and connecting with others that want to do the same.

The Dabbler: I read the book (or at least most of it) and would love to have a casual conversation about it.

The Socialite: Did someone say drink specials? Just kidding. I am here for the social aspect of this "reading optional" book club. Here for some good non-book related conversation.

The club then breaks into smaller groups based on and within those categories. Discussion questions are also offered to get conversation rolling.

So far, the feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Jagadich said. “I was really expecting like, 15 people, to show interest.” The Facebook group has more than 200 interested members.

“It’s been really great so far,” Jagadich said. This is the first book club she has been a part of.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of reading and research but I’ve never actually participated in a book club, let alone run one.”

The club chooses a topic or theme each month, selecting titles based on that topic, and votes on the next book to read from those suggestions.

“People can join whenever they want,” Jagadich said. The Facebook group offers lots of information. Jagadich invites those with questions to find her on Facebook or to reach out to Stories to get connected.

Nearly 50 people attended the March meetup. For Jagadich, seeing the club sustained and continue to grow is the goal.

“I think success would look like people who feel like they found a little community to come to once a month, have a break and meet new people,” she said.

She encourages anyone who thinks they might have an interest to come check it out.

“You can figure out where you want to be and if it’s for you,” Jagadich said. “There’s no commitment. If you love it, that’s great; if not, that’s OK, too. I want people to just come try it. You don’t have to come every month; you don’t have to read. I’m a new mom in the area and I want to meet new people.”

The club’s next book is “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey. Those interested in participating only need to read the book — though not required — and show up on April 5 at 6 p.m.