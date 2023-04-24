Papillion said farewell to its longtime fire chief last week.

Papillion Mayor David Black presented Bill Bowes will a plaque recognizing his 17 years of leadership for the city and read a proclamation at the Tuesday, April 18, meeting of the Papillion City Council.

"Through his years of service to the City of Papillion, Chief Bowes successfully lead the expansion of the fire department into La Vista in April 2014," Black said. "During his tenure, he increased the number of fire stations from one to four, the number of sworn members from 18 to 64, and the number of civilians from one to five."

Bowes also helped launch the Sarpy County Dive Team and Sarpy County Tactical EMS Team. He secured a $2.5 million federal staffing grant in 2014, and he established a vehicle replacement plan that's provided the city with modern fire apparatuses.

Bowes has "tirelessly worked to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens of Papillion," Black said. "His leadership, dedication and devotion to the Papillion Fire Department will be deeply missed."

Bowes told the council that he appreciated the trust in the fire department shown in 2014 when the department expanded to cover La Vista, and he said it's gone "exceedingly well."

"Life presents us with rewards and sufferings, challenges and opportunities," Bowes said. "Papillion offers the best of what a small town is in a vast metropolitan region. Thank you for giving me this opportunity. It's been a true honor to serve alongside you."

Both Black and Bowes praised the selection of Robert Gottsch as the city's new chief. A retirement reception was held Friday at Papillion Fire Station No. 1.