Greg Hulla, local chairman of Bowlers to Veterans Link, and Barb Melonis visited Bellevue University's Military and Veterans Services Center Monday, May 1, bringing with them a $1,200 check for donation.

The money will go toward Bellevue University's 2023 Veteran Backpack Project, an annual even that helps gather basic supplies for homeless veterans in need. Efforts ramp up in September so that the supplies are ready to donate in time for Veterans Day.

"Community is key to what we do and how we serve our veterans. It's groups like Bowlers to Veterans Link that help make our mission possible and we are thankful for them," said Heather Carroll, who manages BU's Military and Veteran Service Center.