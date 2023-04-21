Bryan High School named the members of its 2023 prom court and selected its prom royalty. Pictured from left are Gerardo Domingues (prince), Jessica Conway, Alexis Schovanec, Emanuel Lopez, Samantha Gomez Estrada (queen), Francisco "Paco" Barajas (king) Bryan Benitez and Leslie Diaz (princess). Bryan held its prom Saturday, April 15, at The Living Room at Mastercraft in Omaha.