Nearly $10 million in bridge and road repairs will take place in Cass County this year.

“It’s a pretty aggressive plan,” said Lenny Thorne, the county’s roads superintendent.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Feb. 28 approved Thorne’s one- and six-year road plan.

About 11 bridge projects are included in the one-year plan, set for this year.

“It’s more than what we normally do,” Thorne said. “We have some big ones.”

There are numerous surface road improvements as well.

The projects set for this year are scattered throughout the county, according to Thorne, who spoke in detail about these projects at that board meeting.

Among the bridge projects is one slated for deck repairs on Bay Road east of Buccaneer Bay. Similar bridge work is set on Mynard Road west of U.S. Highway 75.

An old bridge will be replaced with a new one over a creek on Havelock Avenue northeast of Elmwood.

A small bridge over a creek on Alvo Road northeast of that village will be replaced with a box culvert, according to Thorne.

A box culvert will also replace an old truss bridge northwest of Nehawka.

Among the road surface projects is one on 310th Street from Nebraska Highway 66 near South Bend to Nebraska Highway 1 by Murdock involving armor coating on the surface, according to Thorne.

Another armor coating project will be on 144th Street from Highway 1 south to the Weeping Water city limits.

Work will continue on Scenic Drive southeast of Weeping Water involving a new bridge and the relocation of that road, Thorne said.

Altogether, this year’s projects will cost approximately $9.9 million, he said.

“We have a lot under contract,” Thorne said. “Almost everything should be done this summer or fall.”