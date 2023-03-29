Inventors are again invited to spend a week this summer at Gretna Middle School.

The school will host the nationally recognized summer enrichment program June 5 through June 9, according to a news release from the National Inventors Hall of Fame®, which operates the nonprofit program in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning through encouraging students to embrace their natural curiosity and creativity to solve problems. The hands-on activities in the summer camp aim to build confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness, according to the release.

This year features a new curriculum inspired by inductees to the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Activities include:

• Catching Air: Taking a confidence-building ride through physics, engineering and art, children design and build their own skate park.

• Invention Celebration: Campers take on the role of event planners as they throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.

• MimicBot: Children show their unique style when they transform a robot that mimics sounds into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie.

• Pop-Up Venture: Big ideas come to life as campers design their own mini pop-up business.

Last year, Gretna Middle School camper Owen Curns told a Times reporter that he designed a jellyfish tank as part of a module on robotic aquatics.

“I did some really fun stuff,” Owen said. “The teachers are really nice and the projects are really cool.”

Plattsmouth Elementary School also will host Camp Invention from June 12 through June 16, along with a handful of other metropolitan-area schools this summer, including Titan Hill Intermediate School in Council Bluffs.

For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.

