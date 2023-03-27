The move took longer than expected. Some of the phone lines were disconnected.

But despite some growing pains, Caniglia's A Mano has settled into its new location at 11425 S. 72nd St., Suite 101, just north of Shadow Lake Towne Center.

And the bigger space is paying off by providing the Sicilian pizzeria the opportunity to serve larger crowds, accommodate larger parties and build deeper roots into Papillion.

Caniglia's held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, March 14, to celebrate the opening of its new location.

"These are great ribbon-cuttings," Papillion Mayor David Black said. "The real great one is the second one. Now it's made it, it's an expansion, the dream has come through, hard work has paid off and you know the community loves your product."

The mayor's recommendation? Tony's Special and garlic parm — "every time," he said.

"It's a great community, and I just think the community coming out and supporting the local restaurant is a huge, huge statement," Black said.

Owner Jordan Caniglia said it's been a blessing.

"With the family name, I have big shoes to fill," Caniglia said. "I've been wanting to do this since I was a little kid."

Find more about Caniglia's at canigliasamano.com or facebook.com/canigliasamano.