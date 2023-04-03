The Cass County Board of Commissioners gave an initial OK to zoning regulations about solar farms, but not without making some changes.

Commissioners followed up at their Tuesday, March 28, meeting on a March 14 public hearing on solar farm regulations and other zoning matters that brought out about 150 people to the Cass County Fairgrounds.

“The board approved regulations with some changes on setbacks,” said Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator. “They are waiting for me to make these changes in the official document. They want all changes in the document before they vote on it as a whole.”

A final vote will likely be taken at the board's April 11 meeting, Jensen said.

That would provide a path forward for a solar farm, also known as a commercial solar conversion system, that is proposed near Murray. That project drew the crowd to voice their opinions, although the public hearing and recent board action pertain just to the regulations governing solar farms — not the proposal itself.

“This is not a vote for a solar farm,” Jensen said. “This is just approving the regulations that a solar farm would go by.”

Last Tuesday's meeting, held in the normal board room of the Cass County Courthouse, drew a crowd that spilled out into the hallway.

Among the changes the board wants in the new zoning document is an increase in the setback of solar farms from 300 feet to 500 feet from a non-participating residence in transitional ag zones and an increase from 150 feet to 500 feet from such a residence in ag zoned land.

In cases where there wasn’t a non-participating residence, the board approved the installation of a solar farm 70 feet from the center line of a county road. The board also approved the addition of commercial solar conversion systems in commercial and commercial ag zoning districts.

Board OKs higher recycling fees

The Cass County Board of Commissioners approved slight increases for using the county’s recycling center.

“We did raise them a little bit, but nothing drastic,” said Lenny Thorne, roads superintendent who oversees the facility at 13780 12th St. in rural Plattsmouth.

The facility will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from April 14 through Oct. 28, except for holidays that land on one of those days. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., closed from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Last load accepted will be at 2 p.m.

The following are charges for incoming items:

• Metal: Cost is $2 for less than pickup load, $4 for pickup load or $10 for any dump truck or dump trailer. Freon must be removed.

• Yard waste: tree limbs, leaves, grass clippings and garden brush. Logs cannot exceed 24 inches in diameter or 8 feet in length. Cost is $4 cars and vans, $10 pickups or trailers up to 8 feet, $15 trailers 10 to 16 feet, $25 single axle dump trucks or trailers over 16 feet or $40 double axle trucks or trailers.

• Commercial contractors: $100 single axle trucks or trailers, $125 double axle trucks or trailers or $175 side dumps. There will be a $15 fee for all loads not tarped, netted or tied down.

For more information, call the facility during open hours at 402-296-9165.