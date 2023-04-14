An events center for public gatherings is coming to Avoca.

So, too, is a campground near the Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved both proposals April 11 and also gave the green light to a new mining operation in the county.

The events center will be located about a mile north-northwest of Avoca and near the original village pond, said Bryce Nolde, CEO of BV Builders.

"It will offer 7,200 square feet of space, including a 2,000-square-foot kitchen that can be expanded," said Nolde, who attended the meeting on behalf of Tammy Shaffer, owner of the property.

The center will provide a new venue option in the county for family reunions, graduations, corporate workshops, weddings, receptions -- anything that people need space for, Nolde said.

There will even be private groom and bride quarters on the upper floor, plus a loft for picture taking, he said.

What's more, Shaffer plans to revitalize the adjacent pond that currently is dry except for a small stream through it, Nolde said. There will also be a 50,000-square-foot parking lot.

Next spring is the target date for its opening, he said.

The campground that the board approved will surround the wildlife park covering some 50 acres with 140 camp sites, according to the owners Nate Peterson and Jenn Haeg.

Campers will be allowed to stay up to seven straight days with a full hookup of utilities provided, they said. All-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles will not be permitted.

The county commissioners also approved a new mining operation for the Ash Grove Cement Co. of Louisville.

The company plans to mine a hard-to-find material in the Dakota clay available near 108th Street and Mynard Road, less than 7 miles from the plant. Currently, the company is mining this material -- which is dwindling in supply -- in the Lincoln area about 42 miles away, a company spokesman told the board.

The company plans to purchase about 146 acres where there is a 20- to 30-year supply of the material. When that supply ends, company plans to return the site to farm land.

There will be no dynamite explosions in the operation. Instead, the dirt will be remove by an excavator and then broken down for transport.

The company also plans to pave 108th Street to Highway 66 near the plant to reduce dust and noise for area residents.