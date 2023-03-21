One might call it a return to an open-door policy.

For the first time in about three years, the Cass County Courthouse will be fully opened for business.

The five-member Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 14, unanimously approved the reopening for the courthouse, located at 346 Main St. in downtown Plattsmouth.

The exact opening date will be decided by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, but it should be soon.

With the exception of one side door on Fourth Street for employees and the public, all of the other doors have been closed since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“It was something implemented during the pandemic to monitor for symptoms and for security,” County Clerk Gerri Draper said.

During the height of pandemic measures, a deputy at that side door would take forehead temperature readings of those entering the building. That eventually ended, but a deputy remained at the door.

Besides the side entry, which is accessible, the courthouse has additional doors on Fourth Street as well as doors along Main Street. A deputy will remain on the premises.

At the March 14 meeting, commissioners were told that the eight courthouse department heads were asked for their input about the full reopening. Board Chairman Duane Murdoch said the results showed they were in support, with seven preferring the one-door restriction.

Commissioner Dale Sharp suggested a full reopening at a February meeting. At the March 14 meeting, the board approved Sharp’s proposal to offer security training for courthouse employees.

“We need to schedule a training class for the employees in what to do in case there is a disturbance,” he said.