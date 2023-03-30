The history of Cass County attracted people from all over, including foreign lands, in 2022.

Roger Wehrbein, president of the Cass County Historical Society, said about 2,500 visitors from 22 states and three other countries visited the society's museum at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth.

Those international visitors came from Canada, Venezuela and Japan, he told the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 28.

Wehrbein gave an update on the society and a show of thanks for the county’s support.

“We appreciate the financial support we receive from the county and particularly the increase in funding in 2016 to $40,000,” he told the board. “We could not operate without that support and respectfully request that you continue to earmark at least $40,000 to our operating budget.”

The society operates on a tight budget, Wehrbein said.

“While we receive support from members throughout Nebraska and in 22 other states, it’s always a struggle to make ends meet with increased operating costs,” he said.

The society had a successful membership drive during the last fiscal year, bringing in a total of $15,820 in memberships, he said. The society ended its fiscal year in June with $14,209 in income over expenses.

Wehrbein said the Cass County Historical Society Foundation was set up to help fund the society, through interest the fund receives.

In 2000, the foundation received a gift of land from Dr. John Gilmore, which was sold in order to begin a fund for a new building, which would be located on Main Street in Plattsmouth, Wehrbein said.

The principal in that fund could only be used for a new building, the interest could be used for operating expenses, he added.

Since 2000, the foundation has annually assisted financially, Wehrbein said.

“Currently, the foundation donates $1,525 monthly to the operating fund,” he told the board. “We also have an endowment fund, thanks to a generous bequest from Dr. Gilmore in 2009. The interest from this fund also helps with operating expenses.”

Besides providing daily trips down memory lane in its museum, as well as sponsoring special exhibits and events, the society also receives genealogy requests from former residents and their descendants, Wehrbein said.

“Those doing research also make donations to the historical society,” he said.

Among the museum exhibits this year will be Newspapers in Cass County History from April 4 through June 25. The society also sponsors an open air museum on Main Street on the eastern edge of downtown.

There, the public can view a caboose, a replica of a boat used during the Lewis and Clark Expedition that came through the area in the early 1800s, as well as authentic log cabin from the Cook family, early settlers in the county.

That area will be open for public viewing on April 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. as part of the City to City Bike Ride between Plattsmouth and Glenwood, Iowa. It will also be open on June 25 from noon to 4 p.m. for the Cook family reunion.

During the summer months, the open-air museum and farm buildings in the main museum’s courtyard are open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

The museum is currently holding its annual Spring Brown Bag Speakers Series in which the public can learn about a variety of topics during the lunch hour on selected Tuesdays.

The next speaker will be Karen Mier, director of the Plattsmouth Public Library, on April 25. On May 9, local historian Harlan Seifer will discuss the Mormon Trail through the county.

The museum also holds an open house, usually twice a year, at Rock Bluff School, the county’s oldest school, located south of Plattsmouth.

All these events are free.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and closed on major holidays. Admission is $2.50 for adults, and free for museum members and children under the age of 12.

“The purpose of our historical society is to collect, preserve and interpret the history of Cass County, Nebraska,” Wehrbein said.