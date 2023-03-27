Joy Bartling grew up on a farm in Hooper, where spending time with animals helped her with abandonment issues during her childhood.

"The cows were my therapy sessions," she told a crowd at the Cass County Historical Society Museum in Plattsmouth on Tuesday, March 14.

When she got older, she found herself behind bars for theft for unlawful taking, she said, as she tried to buy diapers and food for her children.

"It not only took once, but it took me four times to finally get it right, but I needed to learn something about myself," Bartling said.

Life changed on Oct. 2, 1990, when she was escorted from her prison room at 9:30 p.m. to take a phone call.

"My two daughters had been in a serious car accident," she said. "My one daughter was in the backseat, flew to the front seat and had two broken arms. My other daughter was in the front seat, was not in a safety restraint, hit the dashboard, had a fractious skull and they didn't give her through the night to live."

They were with a babysitter who was just recently married and was seven months pregnant.

"Her and the baby were both dead," Bartling said. "They were driving on gravel road. A teenager who had been told 'no' by his parents on something that he couldn't do took off in the car."

Her children were flown to Children's Hospital & Medical Center, and Bartling was escorted in handcuffs and shackles the next day to see her daughter in the ICU, where she was "hooked up to every piece of equipment." She was in a coma. She didn't get to see her other daughter, who had already been released.

Bartling knew that she needed to give her life to God, she said.

"That night, I got on my hands and knees," Bartling said.

Four days later, she learned her daughter had come out of the coma. She recovered, and she has four children of her own, "four beautiful grandkids that I love to death."

Bartling said her three other children choose not to be part of her life because of the choices she made.

When she finished serving her time, Bartling worked with a transition organization to help her readjust to the community.

"I learned a lot helping those ladies inside," Bartling said. "I believe that God put me there for a reason, also, because I am a listener and I like to help people."

She went on to start her own ministry, Scatter Joy Acres, which she started out of an condemend house on five acres in Omaha.

"Someone called me who had been in a domestic abuse situation, and they had a horse, three goats, a duck and some chickens," Bartling said. "And that's how we started 16 years ago."

Bartling said her goal was to rescue animals, because she remembered what they did for her through her ups and downs as a child.

Scatter Joy Acres has rescued more than 3,500 animals from across the country, including in the local 2019 floods where one night Bartling pulled 300 goats out of the water.

"I don't remember any of it because it was cold," Bartling said. "I drove into our ranch, and there was at least a hundred people there that I had no clue who they were, but they felt the same urge to come and help us and help these animals."

Bartling said she helps infants through the elderly by providing animals for therapy.

"I love what I do," she said, adding that providing animals for therapy allows people who are hurting to have a living thing to love unconditionally — without the trauma of having to interact with another human, when it was a human who hurt them in the first place.

Scatter Joy Acres moved to Cass County last year after having trouble with teenagers who lived near the former Omaha location, which Bartling said she blames on the pandemic.

"I am blessed with the facility that we got to move to," she said.

Scatter Joy Acres has the same license as a professional zoo, and the ranch has some exotic animals that it's purchased — although it won't have venomous animals or big cats.

Birthday parties, field trips and scouting groups are welcome, and visitors get to go into the pens with the animals, Bartling said, with some limited exceptions. Camping and glamping is also available at the ranch.

"It's a great experience," she said. "We have lots of opportunities coming up for the community."

An amphitheater is under construction, which will host movie nights and musical performances. An Easter sunrise service is being planned with a "cowboy church" based at the ranch, which is located at 4107 Waverly Road in Murray.

"We would love to be an events center area for you," Bartling said.

Volunteers are also welcome at Scatter Joy Acres, whether individuals or groups, both interacting with people and with animals, including cleaning up after them. Volunteers are also needed for events and a traveling petting zoo.

Find more information at scatterjoyacres.org.