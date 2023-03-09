The Cass County Historical Society Museum will hold a lunchtime session on Scatter Joy Acres on Tuesday, March 14.

Joy Bartling will discuss the 15-acre urban animal and therapy rescue ranch in Murray. Scatter Joy Acres adopts rescue and foster abused, neglected and abandoned animals.

The talk, which is free and open to the public, starts at noon at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth.

No refreshments will be served but those attending are welcome to bring lunches.

For additional information, call the museum at 402-296-4770.