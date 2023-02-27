A public hearing on Cass County zoning regulations, including more restrictive requirements for commercial solar farms, has been postponed.

The Cass County Zoning Department on announced Friday that the meeting will take place on March 14, beginning at 6 p.m., in the same location as originally planned, the exposition building on the county fairgrounds north of Weeping Water.

The regulations to be discussed are recommendations from the Cass County Planning Commission, said Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.

“Commercial solar farms is one of the major parts of the update,” Jensen said.

A commercial solar conversion system, sometimes referred to as a solar farm, has been proposed near Murray. Jensen said the commission has recommended more restrictive setbacks for commercial solar conversion systems.

Another commission recommendation is additional visual screening, such as trees, Jensen said. These regulations on solar farms would be on land designated as transitional agriculture districts, Jensen said.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners voted in August 2021 against allowing solar farms on transitional ag land, but planning officials felt such facilities could be considered there by its more restrictive recommendations, Jensen said. Any official approval whether a solar farm can be built in the county must come from the county board.