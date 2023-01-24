CDL driving school moving to Gretna

Custom Diesel Driver Training, an Omaha based truck-driving school, plans to move its headquarters and classrooms into the former Spikers Sports & Spirits in Gretna.

The Gretna City Council approved a conditional use permit with school Tuesday, Jan. 17. Ken Walker, vice president of the business, said final negotiations are all but “a done deal” for the property at Husker Drive and Patton Street.

Walker said the former volleyball and sports bar facility is an ideal location for the move from South Omaha. The school, which trains drivers the skills needed to obtain a commercial driver’s license, was founded in 2001.

Originally located near Sapp Brothers, the new facility feels like a return to its old stomping grounds, Walker said. Ken’s parents, Jim and Bonnie Walker, purchased Custom Diesel Driver Training in 2010. They are all Gretna residents.

“We wanted to bring it back to Gretna,” he said. “It is going to be a huge asset, not only to Gretna, but for what we do here at the school.”

The existing Spikers bar will be converted into office space and classrooms, while the volleyball courts will be paved over to create room for six tractor-trailers used in training. In addition to the space, the existing lighting is an added consideration in purchasing the property.

“It’s kind of hard to teach people to back up in the dark,” Walker said. “That’s one of the reasons why that location was very attractive to us, because it had the volleyball court lights.”

Custom Diesel Driver Training offers several kinds classes for the 160-hour CDL course. The daytime program takes five weeks, while an evening program now takes about 16 weeks. The lights will allow some time to be shaved off for those students. Time is of the essence for the local and national economy. The American Trucking Association estimated there were nearly 80,000 unfilled driving positions in the United States in 2022. The number of vacancies is expected to grow over the next decade. Walker said the need is not just for over-the-road drivers. Many industrial and public utility drivers are required to have a CDL, which is keeping the school busy with a diverse group of students.

“It’s amazing. It’s 18 to 82, and the only reason I say 82 is that is the oldest student I ever had. He graduated two years ago,” he said.

Mostly, those seeking CDLs are younger workers from 25 to 35, along with another set of trainees who are 50 to 65- year-olds looking for a second career – particularly during economic downturns.

“What happens is when there is massive layoffs, and they’re at the age of like 50, 55, it is hard for them to go out and find a job that pays a livable wage,” Walker said.

With driver’s wages starting at over $70,000 annually, people are able to “bounce back pretty quick” economically. More than 300 students went through the school’s classes in 2022.

The move to Gretna has additional benefits, Walker said. The centralized location will allow easier access to students from Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. Also, the school does much of its off-site training with local businesses and utilities companies.

“We work with all of them so it is a kind of big community,” Walker said.