The Omaha National Cemetery Support Committee will hold a ceremony in honor of National Vietnam Veterans Day on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the cemetery in Papillion.

The ceremony marks the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. military combat forces in 1973. The half-hour program will feature remarks from veteran Jim Meyer, a wreath laying, an honor guard, taps and a 21-gun salute.

In 2012, President Barack Obama signed a presidential proclamation designating the annual observance.

"The Vietnam War is a story of service members of different backgrounds, colors and creeds who came together to complete a daunting mission," the proclamation states. "It is a story of Americans from every corner of our nation who left the warmth of family to serve the country they loved. It is a story of patriots who braved the line of fire, who cast themselves into harm's way to save a friend, who fought hour after hour, day after day to preserve the liberties we hold dear."

More than 58,000 Americans were killed and over 150,000 were wounded and injured during the conflict.

Committee Chair Ted Bissen said the day of remembrance serves as an ongoing tribute for service members who did not receive proper gratitude upon their return in the 1970s. He said he hopes the area residents will attend the ceremony.

"I would like them to see and recognize 50 years of Vietnam veterans returning back to the United States, and show their appreciation to that era,” Bissen said.