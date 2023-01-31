Chamber brings back legislative coffee sessions

The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce will hold three legislative coffee sessions.

Sarpy County state senators will meet with chamber members and community members during the sessions, which start Friday, March 10, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Bellevue University’s Military Veteran Services Center.

The lawmakers will discuss their priority bills and meet with attendees. The gatherings are free and open to the public.

Additional Sarpy County chamber legislative coffee sessions will be held April 7 at Hillcrest Country Estates Grand Lodge and Villas and May 12 at 88 Tactical.

Black Hills Energy, Cox and Meta sponsor the legislative coffees through the chamber’s Government Affairs Group.