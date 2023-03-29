Papillion's Sauced By Alfaro owner Michelle Alfaro is excited to return to the kitchen after a successful surgery that pronounced her cancer-free.

In a Facebook post Monday, she thanked the community for their support.

"Thank you to all of you that filled my page, my inbox, and my emails with your thoughts and prayers," Alfaro said. "Thank you for the encouragement, love and care."

The small mom-and-pop restaurant in the heart of downtown Papillion has a variety of American classics with complex flavors and creative twists.

This week Chef Alfaro debuted "take-along Tuesday." As we enter spring, it only makes sense that the next special is raspberry spring salad.

The ingredients for the recipe are listed in their recent Facebook post. "Organic Spring mix, with our house-made fresh ricotta, fresh raspberries, fresh blueberries, fresh blackberries, basil, and cool cucumbers. Topped with grilled chicken, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, creamy avocado, and crunchy almonds. Served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side."

Each week, the restaurant will post a take-a-long of the day and open up pre-orders. Once the slots fill she will mark it as sold out. Pre-orders for pick up on Tuesday, April 4, must be in by Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m.

If you're looking for something hardier there are plenty of other menu items that may fit the bill. Sauced by Alfaro serves different permanent made-to-order menu options with a dish for every palette.

They offer savory and sweet flavors with their signature screwball peanut butter burger and spicy heat with their Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Sauced also rotates seasonal options, curates burgers of the month and adds new items regularly.

The restaurant has surged in popularity and with limited dining space, it's best to get there early or order take-out.

To pre-order send your name, phone number, email and your order via direct message to Sauced by Alfaro's Facebook page. Alfaro will contact you for payment and confirmation.

Sauced is open Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.