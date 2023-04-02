An aquatic display greets visitors to the Bellevue Public Library.

The children who attend programs at the library want to make sure an aquarium is part of their new space at the Bellevue Professional Center.

Library patrons are invited to drop some coins in the tank or buy a scale to put on a large fish on display near the children's area. Scales can be purchased for $1, $5 or $20.

The Bellevue Public Library had formed a Kids Advisory Board to provide feedback, and the children are working on a fundraising campaign around the book "The Rainbow Fish."

The aim of the efforts is to have the children who are involved at the library take ownership in shape the library's future.

The new library space will be completed in the summer of 2024, Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said in a video released Thursday by the City of Bellevue. The new space will include an expanded children's department.

"We're looking forward to getting started on this real soon," Hike said. "You're going to really enjoy this library once it's done."