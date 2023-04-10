Kids make a run for it during the start of the City of La Vista's Easter egg hunt at the La Vista Sports Complex on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The warm, sunny morning made for a comfortable experience as kids went after more than 16,000 plastic eggs stuffed with treats. Three different age groups were spread out across three separate soccer fields for the hunt. Volunteers also collected food and money donations to benefit the NeighborGood Community Pantry.