City of Bellevue invests in expanding light displays by Light Up Bellevue

The City of Bellevue is putting financial support behind Light Up Bellevue to keep up the organization's efforts to provide holiday illumination to the community.

Light Up Bellevue will receive up to $35,000 annually over the next five years from the city coffers, with the group agreeing to provide an annual seasonal light display over the winter months that's free to the public.

The agreement, approved Jan. 17 on a 5-0 vote of the Bellevue City Council, requires an itemized invoice from Light Up Bellevue to support the payments but does not require advance approval for the expenditures — giving the group flexibility to act quickly.

Last year's holiday displays at Washington Park and Baldwin Park drew frequent visitors, including a turnout of more than 7,000 people for the Dec. 10 drive-thru event featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. Light Up Bellevue also maintains a permanent lighted tree outside the Lied Activity Center and light pole wraps.

"I love it," council member Paul Cook said of the group's efforts.

Steve Knutson, a former council member, and Colette McKinney spoke on behalf of Light Up Bellevue, which is co-chaired by Rick Imgrund and Joanna Hike, who is Mayor Rusty Hike's wife. The mayor serves as an adviser to the group, according to its website.

Knutson said the group plans to continue expanding, but specific locations and projects aren't solidified. American Heroes Park has been discussed, and Baldwin Field was added at the last minute last year because of a discount offered by a vendor.

"We want to cover all the parts of the city," Knutson said. "We've had a lot of donations, but it doesn't meet what we want to do for the future."

One idea is to create a loop from Mission Avenue to Galvin Road for visitors to drive, McKinney said. Grassroots donations have been generated through a QR code available on site and on flyers, and a table at Bellevue Rocks drew a lot of interest.

"This is a tremendous draw for community members across the city and beyond," McKinney said. "Three years in, we feel good about where we are and excited about what's to come."

Council members asked about financial accountability for the city's contributions as well as touching on the environmental impact of encouraging motorists, particularly when they are idling waiting for an opportunity to see the lights.

Light Up Bellevue is a designated fund of the Bellevue Community Foundation, which is in turn under the nonprofit umbrella of the Midlands Community Foundation.

The City of Bellevue has made two prior payments to Light Up Bellevue using public dollars, according to a review of city records, said city spokesman Phil Davidson. An initial payment of $75,000 — intended for lights, materials and start-up costs — was made in spring 2019, and another $35,000 was paid in fall 2021.

Council member Don Preister noted that the initial $75,000 was presented as a one-time ask at the time. McKinney responded that the response was much stronger than anticipated and that the pandemic curbed the ability to fundraise as much as was planned.

The mayor said the Bellevue Eagles recently held a fundraiser that brought in $4,500, and he said those sort of donations will help Light Up Bellevue moving forward, too.

"It's very well lighted by the public," Hike said.

The city benefits from having volunteers putting up and programming the lights, instead of relying on paid city employees, allowing the money raised to go into purchasing lights and making repairs — meaning the cost is less than a government-run effort would be.

"The return on the investment, I would argue, is there," McKinney said.

Council member Thomas Burns, who abstained from the final vote, expressed appreciation for the efforts of Light Up Bellevue and its volunteers. He said he's "not not supportive" but that he would rather see specific requests be made before money is distributed by the city.

Knutson said the challenge with doing so is that Light Up Bellevue relies so heavily on volunteers, and if key people weren't involved, it would have to spend money on technical support — which means it might need to be able to make quick spending decisions.

"We won't spend what we don't need to spend," Knutson said.