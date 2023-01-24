City of Papillion contemplates next steps for bridge over Papio Creek

The City of Papillion is taking a look at the South Washington Street Bridge.

The Schemmer Associates Inc. is conducting an engineering study, approved by the Papillion City Council at its Dec. 20 meeting, looking at the existing bridge’s structure, future functionality and options to improve its functionality.

The study, which costs about $52,000, comes after Papillion took jurisdictional responsibility for the bridge in January 2021, as Washington Street is also Highway 85 and had been managed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

As part of the relinquishment to the city, funds were provided for the bridge’s future replacement. Growth in traffic and pedestrians in the downtown area have created a need for improvements along the main corridor through Papillion, according to background material provided to council members.

The bridge, which spans Papio Creek, dates back to 1961, replacing a temporary structure that was erected following the prior bridge’s collapse during a storm in 1959. The bridge was tested by the flood of 1964, the worst in Papillion’s history, which is commemorated by a historical marker near the bridge’s north side.

Prior to the current bridge, a basic board span bridge was erected by early settlers of Papillion, but it was taken out by flooding in 1899. A timber bridge followed, and it was replaced by a concrete bridge in 1922 — until its failure during the ‘59 storm.

The most recent bridge report, dating from February 2022, said the condition was declining, although it remained in satisfactory condition with a good substructure.

The bridge study is expected to be completed by the summer.

Raises approved for city workers

The Papillion City Council approved a four-year labor agreement with the Papillion Classified Employees Association at its Jan. 17 meeting.

The agreement calls for wage increase of 6% in the first year, 4% in the second and 3% each in the third and four years, along with merit increases and grade assignment changes.

Prior to the agreement, the city conducted a wage and benefit study, and council members were told the agreement more accurately reflects the market and state law, with several of the positions in the bargaining group below comparable compensations.

The city workers were also given a third personal leave day in lieu of an additional holiday, among other changes to the labor agreement.

Management and exempt employees also improved compensation adjustments for city management and salaried employees, adding positions for executive assistants for fire, police and public works.

City wants name used for mail

Papillion residents should have received their annual report for 2022 from the City of Papillion.

“In this report, we will highlight many of these individuals and groups who are serving our community and making Papillion such a great place to live, work and play,” Mayor David Black wrote in the report’s introduction.

Among the tidbits found in the report: Residents and businesses with a ZIP code of 68128, 68138 and 68157 can now put “Papillion” as their city.

The U.S. Postal Service now recognizes Papillion as an alternative city name for those ZIP codes. Papillion is already the primary city for addresses in 68046 and 68133.

“The City of Papillion encourages Papillion residents and businesses in those five ZIP Codes to use Papillion in your address moving forward,” the report states.

A copy of the report is available at tinyurl.com/papioreport2022.