Sarpy County's newest car wash opened this week in southeast Bellevue.

Club Car Wash started its grand opening Thursday with specials running through Sunday, April 9, at 12811 S. 22nd St.

Washes are offered for $1 with proceeds benefitting Humble and Kind, which provides essentials to new parents, shelf-stable meals, clothing assistance and hygiene products.

The business is also offering $10 monthly memberships for three months through May 30.

The new location is Club Car Wash's first in Sarpy County. It operates a car wash by the Ralston Arena, three other locations in Omaha, and one in Council Bluffs.