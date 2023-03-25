The dark story of Pink Floyd’s album “The Wall” is coming to the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs for two nights in April thanks to the collaboration among the band Floyd, the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra and the Papillion Area Choir.

Floyd is a Pink Floyd tribute band that has been touring regionally since 2012 and plays a variety of songs from all Pink Floyd albums. Band members include Rick Spurgin on vocals and guitar; Scott Moore on vocals and keyboards; Dana Hancock on vocals and guitars; Christopher Spurgin on vocals and bass; and Jess Espejo-Drums on percussion.

The band has been working on this project for several years now. Rick Spurgin said the band loves performing songs from “The Wall” and have performed it entirely a few times before.

“We’re very excited to see this project come to fruition,” Rick Spurgin said. “We are also excited to be able to collaborate with the Kanseville Symphony Orchestra and the Papillion Area Choir singers as well as attracting people from all over the metropolitan area to come experience PACE and the Hoff Center in Council Bluffs.”

Rick said they’ve always been interested in performing “The Wall” as a stage production that would include an orchestra, since the album is a rock opera. Moore composed a complete symphonic score of the album, and Kanesville Symphony Orchestra Director David Galant was able to help bring the score to life with the orchestra.

“The idea is when you go into the concert hall, it’s like putting the album on side one and listening to the entire album, and the intermission would be flipping it to side two,” Galant said.

Accompanying the music and singers will be visuals including cartoon work and lasers that represent “The Wall.”

“‘The Wall’ itself is a metaphor for this idea of pushing back against the world that is trying to inform our decision making so that we can break away from that and be our own individual and have the strength to have our own beliefs,” Galant said.

Rick Spurgin said not everyone taking part in the show was familiar with the storyline of “The Wall.”

“It may not have been everyone’s cup of tea,” he said. “It’s a dark story, but everyone is stepping up to the challenge. We really appreciate the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra and the Papillion Area Choir singers for taking on this task and going on this journey with us.”

The performances are on April 21 and April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/40hB8Xu or by calling the box office at 712-890-5601.

“We hope that this show will be a positive experience for everyone involved and that it’s something that they can be proud of,” Rick Spurgin said. “We also hope that it will draw attention to the Hoff Center as a venue and help elevate the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra to a higher level.”

The Hoff Center is located at 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.