Omaha's College of Saint Mary recognized a Papillion student as one of four Heart of the Walking Woman award winners during a celebration Feb. 25 in Our Lady of Mercy Chapel.

This was the 77th year of this long-standing tradition that honors students students who exemplify character, service and leadership on campus, according to a news release.

Macey McGargill, a senior biology major from Papillion, was recognized with the Walking Woman Award by CSM President Maryanne Stevens. McGargill is also minoring in environmental sustainability and music.

“I am beyond honored to be named Heart of the Walking Woman,” McGargill said in a release.“I’m happy to be able to give back after everything CSM has done for me, and I will hold this honor with me the rest of my life. I have so much love for CSM and the community within it.”

McGargill is a Marie Curie Scholar, a program offering up to $80,000 in benefits through the support of the National Science Foundation.

She has served as an executive on the CSM Student Senate for two years. She’s served as vice president of the STEMinist Club, an executive for Campus Activities Board and is the student representative on the Budget Committee. She is also a member of CSM Singers, the Green Team, Secret Cooking Society and Spanish Club as well as resident adviser and a summer coordinator.

McGargill also founded Creative Twist, a fine arts club on campus.

“Coming into CSM, I was next to not involved in high school. I was encouraged to take a leap of faith to get involved and the rest is history,” McGargill said. “Not only am I offered endless opportunities to grow, but I am also expected to seize them, and I am followed up on to ensure I have. College of Saint Mary has become my home, and I know I wouldn’t be where I am without it.”

Heart of the Walking Woman finalists are selected from each class. A fourth-year finalist receives the Heart of the Walking Woman honor, while first-year, second-year and third-year finalists are selected as Walking Women in the Making.

The winners are chosen by students, faculty and staff through a campus-wide election.