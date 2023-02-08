Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado teenager following a pursuit on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

At about 12:40 a.m., a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna at mile marker 435, according to a news release. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Subaru continued westbound on Interstate 80, with speeds reaching 150 mph. After about 10 miles, the Subaru’s engine failed, and the vehicle came a stop.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Colorado, was taken into custody for willful reckless driving and flight to avoid arrest. He was lodged in Sarpy County Jail.

The State Patrol said that the entire pursuit lasted less than five minutes.