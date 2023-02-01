Community invited to spaghetti feed fundraiser, band concert

The community is invited to a spaghetti lunch followed by a special musical performance on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Papillion Area Lions Club will hold a spaghetti feed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Papillion La Vista High School’s cafeteria. Entertainment will be offered from 11:15 to 1:50 p.m in the cafeteria.

At 2 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, the Papillion Area Concert Band will perform a variety show.

The PAC Band is in its 36th year under the direction of founder Ken Molzer. It’s Feb. 5 show “Be Our Guest” will feature seven guest conductors.

Mike Pollock, a guest marimba soloist, will performing an arrangement of “Tico Tico” by Larry MacTaggart. Music on the program also includes “Military Escort March”, “Variation Overture” by Clifton Williams, “Glad Adoration” based upon hymntune “Loben den Herren,” “The Red Covered Bridge” and others.

Both events are open to the public. The concert is free. The spaghetti feed requests a donation of $10 for adults or $5 for children age 6 to 12, with younger children free. Buy tickets from any Lions Club member or at the door.

Take-out service is available.

Donations to the Lions Club supports its charitable projects, such as eye research, eye exams and glasses, hearing dogs, diabetes research and education, drug abuse programs, youth outreach and scholarships, Moving Vets Forward and community vision screenings for children in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Heart Start and day care facilities.