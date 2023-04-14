Great Plains Communications announced work is underway on bringing its fiber optic network to the Gretna community, including the new marquee Gretna Crossing Park.

The new 157-acre park will open this fall with Great Plains Communications providing high-speed Wi-Fi service throughout the venue, according to a news release, which will provide support for sports and outdoor entertainment experiences.

“We want our visitors to have an amazing experience as they enjoy Gretna Crossing Park, which includes accessing apps via Wi-Fi,” Mayor Mike Evans said. “We look forward to a long technology partnership with this local Nebraska company as Gretna continues on our pattern of growth.”

Great Plains Communication, which also sponsored the park's soccer complex, plans to bring its fiber internet service into Gretna homes with the park representing the first piece of its expansion. The company has provided fiber solutions to area businesses since 2017.

The company plans to bring its full suite of services over the "next few years," to reach more businesses and residential customers. Allo has also announced plans to bring fiber service to the Gretna community over the next two years.

Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications, said his company is excited to be a partner with the City of Gretna.

“Gretna is growing by leaps and bounds," Foje said. "Gretna Crossing Park is a great start to kick off our plans to further expand our Gretna presence by ensuring visitors from all over have an amazing outdoor Wi-Fi experience.”