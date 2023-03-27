The cheer team at Cornerstone Christian School took first place in the C-2 non-tumbling division this year.

The team — which grew from nine to 12 participants this year, with 11 girls without prior cheer experience — finished second last year after the program was relaunched two years ago under coaches JR Dotzler and Joya Kinney.

Kinney told The Times that "the really remarkable thing" is that the team only gets 20 minutes to practice Mondays through Thursdays, taking time during the school's short homeroom period to have the girls cheer wearing their everyday clothes in the back of the chapel area at the school's Bellevue campus.

"Of course, additional and lengthier practices were held a few times outside of the school day, but most of the work was done during the school day," Kinney said in an email.

The CCS cheer team faced a challenge three weeks before the state contest when one of the returning cheerleaders transferred schools. The team's manager, senior Lorelai Kinney, volunteered to serve as a replacement, despite never cheering before outside serving as an occasional substitute during practices.

"Lorelai was confident she could learn the routine," Kinney said. "Lorelai dedicated the next three weeks to cheer. She constantly practiced with her coaches and any team member with the time. ... Lorelai's effort paid off, and watching the routine you would be hard-pressed to pick her out."

Her personal commitment, along with the hard work of the rest of the teams, is paying dividends for the school.

"As a team, we are still amazed at what we accomplished," Kinney said.