Cornerstone Christian School in Bellevue finished first in the elementary team category at the National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament March 17-18 at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.

The 17th state tournament saw nearly 700 student-archers from 30 schools competed in the traditional bull’s-eye tournament, according to a news release from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission.

NASP is an in-school curriculum covering target archery for students in grades 4-12. The state tournament is the largest archery event in Nebraska.

Cornerstone's Jacey Wagoner finished second for elementary girls, while Nora Bettes finished fourth. Caden Fritz finished second for elementary boys.

Cheyenne Blackenship of Cornerstone also made the NASP All-Nebraska Academic Archer Team.

Cornerstone Christian's high school team also finished third overall at the Western Nebraska NASP Regional Tournament on Feb. 25 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte.

More than 170 student-archers in grades 4 through 12 from 23 schools in Nebraska and South Dakota competed in the fourth annual event.

In North Platte, Cornerstone's Jacey Wagoner finished second for elementary girls. For the elementary boys, Sawyer Prier finished third and Bennett White finished fourth.