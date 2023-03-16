A Kearney man was reported missing on Saturday, March 4, and his vehicle was later found in Bellevue.

Patrick Weber, 56, of Kearney, was last seen in Council Bluffs. He reportedly traveled to Council Bluffs on Feb. 27 and had checked into a hotel near Interstate 80 and the South Expressway.

After Weber failed to return to Kearney, family members filed a report with the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Weber's vehicle — a blue 1996 Buick LeSabre with Nebraska plate 9E7 999 — was last seen parked and unoccupied Monday, March 6, in the 8200 block of South 48th Street in Bellevue.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the possible whereabouts of Weber or his vehicle to contact Council Bluffs police at 712-328-4728.