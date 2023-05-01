Sarah and David Ullsperger opened We Rock the Spectrum Kid's gym last month, creating a play space that caters to children with autism and sensory difficulties, where nobody has to say "I'm sorry."

Many gyms around the metropolitan area cater to neurotypical kids, David said.

"There's nothing like this in Omaha," he said.

Sarah and David first discovered We Rock the Spectrum on TikTok and knew instantly that it would be perfect for their daughter Caroline, who is diagnosed with autism.

We Rock the Spectrum has 66 gyms nationwide, however the closest location to Omaha is in St. Louis. This left a wide-reaching gap in accessible spaces in the metro area, desperately needing to be filled.

While many gyms have one or two pieces of equipment that provide sensory input, a gym that acknowledges the differing needs of all children with varying types of equipment creates a space for boundless play regardless of ability.

Although the facility is in its infancy, the Ullspergers have seen the benefits it provides for their own family.

"Caroline comes to the gym a few times a week after school and at home we've already noticed she's talking more and doing more things on her own at home," Sarah said.

The location, which opened April 8, is the newest and largest We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym to date. It offers an indoor play structure, trampolines, a fine motor and crafts area, climbing walls, crash mats, dress-up areas, a toddler space, a calming room and wheelchair accessible zip lines and swings.

In addition to amenities for children, the gym also has a space that allows parents to gather, connect, relate and relax in their lounge overlooking the play area.

"Everybody knows somebody who has a child with special needs or autism," David said. "But when you are that parent, you feel like you don't know anybody and you feel like you're the only one in the world that's experiencing this. So we wanted a place where even if you don't bring your children, that's fine. Come and meet other parents, set up parent nights to talk."

The gym has various options for visitors including hourly passes, six-month or 12-month memberships, birthday parties and field trips.

Beginning this summer on May 30, We Rock the Spectrum will begin its 2023 Summer Camp. The program, which runs for 10 weeks through Aug. 3, will have crafts, games and activities centered around a new theme each week. The camp runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with aftercare available. Parents can choose from a daily or weekly payment plan.

We Rock the Spectrum has also partnered with Step Ahead ABA, which will open a 10,000-square-foot therapy center next-door this September. The gym will also let ABA use one of their therapy rooms located in the open gym area.

"Now lucky kiddos can do ABA therapy and have fun on the play equipment," David said.

The Ullspergers hope to eventually offer respite care to address caregiver burnout and further their scope as a one-stop shop addressing all needs: child, parent and caregiver.

"When you walk in here, instead of you being the one out of every 20 parents that understand autism or have a child with autism, there is one in every 20 that doesn't," David said. "So it just feels like a safe place."

We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym is located at 10717 Virginia Plaza, Suite 113, located in an unincorporated area in Papillion's zoning jurisdiction near Giles and Portal roads.

The gym is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Find more information on the gym at werockthespectrumomaha.com.