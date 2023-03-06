COVID-19 appears to be on the decline in Sarpy and Cass counties.

“Over the last few weeks, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has decreased in the health jurisdiction and the state,” said Moises Morales, communications specialist for the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. “Based on CDC's community levels, Sarpy and Cass County are at the 'low' level.”

As of last Thursday, March 2, the total number of cases in Sarpy County was 102 and Cass County had 11, according to the health department. There were 14 hospitalizations involving the virus among Sarpy County residents and two in Cass County.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 347 deaths tied to the virus in Sarpy County and 52 in Cass County, according to the health department.

Not everyone who catches COVID-19 ends up having it confirmed by a lab. Caution must still be heeded, Morales said.

“Although positive COVID-19 tests have declined, COVID-19 is still circulating, and exposure can happen any time an individual is out in public,” Morales said.

The current public health recommendations for residents in both counties are:

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster doses.

• Maintain ventilation improvements.

• Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

• Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

• Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a health care provider about additional prevention actions.

Updated boosters are available for everyone aged 5 years and older who have completed their primary series, and children aged 6 months to 4 years who’ve completed the Moderna primary series, Morales said.

The CDC recommends everyone to stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccines for their age group. People can learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations online.

“Closely monitor your health and if you are sick stay home,” Morales said.