Crumbl Cookies will open its new Papillion store on Friday morning.

The store at 8650 S 71st Plaza, Suite F, will open at 8 a.m. and stay open that first day through midnight.

"Store owners can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie connoisseurs in Crumbl’s perfectly postable Pink Boxes," according to a news release.

The store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The grand opening week menu will feature six of the chain's more than 275 rotating flavors, including its milk chocolate chip cookie.

Crumble announces new flavors -- such as cornbread, cookies and cream, s'mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake and others -- each Sunday at 7 p.m. on its social media accounts.

In-person ordering is the only method for cookie sales for the first five business days. Starting Wednesday, May 31, delivery, curbside pickup and catering will be available on Crumbl's app or at crumblcookies.com.

Crumbl store owner and operator Michael Carlson said in a news release that his family moved to Nebraska a year ago and have grown to love the community.

"As local business owners and a partner of the community, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors," Carlson said.

Tracy Brunson, the store’s co-owner, told the Times in February that supply-chain problems and some build-out issues postponed the planned opening.

Brunson said at the time that he has managed several Crumbl locations in Florida before moving to Papillion to open the store there and in Lincoln.

“We are providing a different experience for lovers of cookies," Brunson said.

On the other side of the Shoppes at Market Pointe, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, a chain of Tex-Mex casual dining restaurants, is working on preparations for its new store at the old Pizza Ranch location at 8810 S. 71st Plaza.

A sign outside says On the Border is now hiring. An opening date has yet to be announced.

“We’re incredibly lucky to be partnering with On The Border to help launch the brand in Nebraska,” franchiser Amy Morrison said in a March 17 news release. “We have one location in South Dakota that has seen a lot of success, so we’re eager to expand with the brand and bring its iconic Tex-Mex offerings to new guests.”