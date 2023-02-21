The Bellevue Woman’s Club will host its annual style show and luncheon fundraiser on March 18 at the Beardmore Event Center, 3750 Raynor Parkway in Bellevue.

The theme for this year’s fundraiser is Caribbean Breeze. Doors for the event open at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon, followed by the style show. Club members, relatives and local personalities will model fashions.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased from club members by Feb. 27. No tickets will be sold at the door. For ticket details, call Kathy at 402-291-0273.