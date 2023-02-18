Deadlines are approaching for college scholarships offered by several charitable funds through the Midlands Community Foundation and the MCF-affiliated Gretna Community Foundation.

• Addisyn Pfeifer Scholarship (March 17): one $1,500 scholarship for a Gretna High School graduating senior who is a NSAA recognized student athlete. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.2 or above and show financial need.

• Alex Shives Scholarship (April 1): $2,500 scholarship for a graduating senior from either Papillion La Vista High School or Papillion La Vista South High School who has participated on the boys or girls golf team at either high school. Applicants must maintain a GPA of 2.5 or above, show financial need, and show exemplary community service and active volunteerism.

• Bob and Vicki Andersen Scholarship (March 17): $1,000 scholarship for a Gretna High School graduating student who is planning to attend trade school. Applicant must show financial need.

• Dale and Estelle Black Scholarship (April 15): two $500 scholarships to individuals pursuing a degree in nursing (RN or BSN) or receiving a licensed practical nurse degree (LPN) or a nursing assistant certificate (CNA) with a preference for those planning to work in elder care. Applicants must be employed in good standing at either Papillion Manor or Immanuel Trinity Village and be enrolled full- or part-time (minimum of 6 hours) in undergraduate study.

• GHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship (March 17): $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior at Gretna High School. Applicants must be involved in non-academic, extra-curricular activities and show financial need.

• Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship (March 17): $1,000 scholarship for a Gretna High School graduating senior interested in pursuing a career in business or entrepreneurship.

• Kaiti Williams Memorial Scholarship (April 8): $2,000 scholarship for a graduating female student from Papillion La Vista South High School who has participated in high school sports for a minimum of two years, pursuing a higher education and participating in sports at the collegiate level. Applicants must be in top 25% of class and maintain a 3.0 GPA and show evidence of community service

• Mark and Rose Delaney Memorial Scholarship (April 8): $500 scholarship for a current or incoming high school student of a Catholic high school that is operated by the Archdiocese of Omaha. Applicant must be involved in non-academic, extra-curricular activities and show financial need.

• Max and Jane Meier Family Scholarship (April 8): $2,000 scholarship for a graduating senior from Papillion La Vista High School who plans to further their education in business. Applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or above, be involved in non-academic, extra-curricular activities and show financial need.

• Sarpy County Bar Association Scholarship (April 8): two $1,500 scholarships for students studying criminal justice, criminology, sociology, psychology or pre-law. Applicants must be in top 50% of class or maintain a GPA of 2.5 or above, show exemplary community service and active volunteerism and show financial need.