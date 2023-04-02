In a world where robotics, artificial intelligence and a plethora of high-tech gadgets are the norm, there's still some appeal for elementary school dioramas.

Fifth graders at Patriot Elementary School recently presented a social studies fair for parents and guardians to see what they learned about the Revolutionary War.

Students were expected to give oral presentations using a visual aid. They started their studies of the Revolutionary War through reading nonfiction books, and then they wrote an essay before preparing for their presentations.

Melissa Nelson, a fifth grade teacher at Patriot, said students were given a choice for their visual aid, including a digital slide deck or a poster.

"What they're doing is they're pulling everything together from what they learned in social studies, their book and their writing," Nelson said. "It was up for interpretation. There were a few parameters on each project, but they really took it and ran with it."

Nelson said they had about a month and a half to work on their dioramas before the March 10 presentations.

"We have a lot of creative kiddos," Nelson said.

Parker Benish's project was on the Battle of Saratoga, and he opted for a diorama.

"I like simple things," Parker said. "This is just more of my art style."

Noah Krzycki used Legos to build the Green Dragon Tavern in Boston, a meeting place for the Sons of Liberty where the Boston Tea Party was planned and where Paul Revere was dispatched from to Lexington on his famous ride.

"This is their secret basement where they planned the Boston Tea Party," Noah said,while pointing to his diorama.

Noah said building Legos is one of his hobbies, and he likes building in three dimensions. He used the bricks to help tell a story, incorporating elements that weren't necessarily in the historical space to help with those connections — such as including Revere's horse.

"I was excited to build this diorama, and I thought Lego would be a good way to make it," Noah said.