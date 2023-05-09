Darwin and Joy Hanssen purchased a Bellevue sports bar and restaurant in March 1993 called the Scorecard, eventually changing the name to DJ’s Dugout.

Darwin Hanssen had been a partner in a construction company when he and his wife decided to enter the restaurant business.

About a year or so after purchasing the bar at 25th Street and Cornhusker Road, they changed the name to DJ’s Dugout. (As one might guess, the D is for Darwin, the J for Joy, with Dugout representing the sports theme of the business.)

The Hanssens ran their business out of that location until 2009, when they moved into a brand new building with 10,000 square feet of space at 23rd Street and Cornhusker Road.

“It’s two-and-a-half times the size the original was,” said Sunni Renner, the company’s CEO.

It was also the start of “huge growth” for the company, she said. “Between 2010 and 2019, we grew real fast. It seemed like he was opening one each year.”

Today, patrons can find a DJ’s Dugout at seven different locations around the metro area. Besides Bellevue, there’s one in the Capital District in downtown Omaha, in Aksarben Village, 114th and Dodge streets in Omaha, Elkhorn, Millard and Plattsmouth.

There are numerous reasons for this growth, according to Renner. Mainly, it’s about customer service.

“Darwin was all about the customer,” she said. “Our employees make you feel at home when you are there.”

There is an extensive variety of foods and drinks on the menu lineup.

“We have fantastic specials,” Renner said.

Employee loyalty is another factor.

“We’ve got managers and employees who have been here 15 to 20 years,” said Renner, herself an employee from the beginning. She was promoted to the CEO position in 2019.

Altogether, there are more than 350 employees serving the public.

DJ’s has also upgraded its technology when it comes to television viewing. Now, sports fans can watch out-of-market games if they so desire.

“We use state-of-the-art equipment to deliver games nobody else can show,” Renner said.

Darwin is also a Vietnam veteran and is active in veterans’ activities in the area, she added.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, and as a way to say thanks for the public support these many years, DJ’s Dugout has rented out Omaha’s Werner Park on Sunday, May 28, for a free concert with a popular local band. There will be fun for the kids, also.

“Doors open at 3 p.m., with free parking and free entry,” Renner said. “It’s for anybody of all ages.”

The main attraction will be a concert on Lemon Fresh Day.

“It’s one of the most popular bands in town,” Renner said. “And, they are celebrating their 25th year.”

Children can enjoy a free Family Fun Zone on the grounds, she said.

The public will have to pay for their food and beverages at the various stadium vendors, she added.

All DJ’s locations will be closed on Sunday, May 28 to allow employees to attend the concert.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to the public,” Renner said.