There’s going to be many special events in downtown Plattsmouth this year.

“We’re really super excited,” said Misty Stine, president of the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

This year’s lineup gets started Saturday, March 25, with Hello Spring!

“It’s our kick-off event of the year,” Stine said. “We have 19 shops and businesses participating, an all-time high.”

The event’s theme is Sip, Shop and Stroll, Stine said, with many retailers offering special drink prices, specials on merchandise and the opportunity to stroll Plattsmouth’s historic Main Street business district.

Two shops away from downtown, Brown Floral at 2308 Eighth St. and Plattsmouth Nutrition at 1310 S. 15th St., will also be participating, she said. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day.

Folks will also want to tune in beginning on the first Friday in June for the Live on the Plaza Summer Concert Series.

Some of the area’s leading bands will perform in the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets on the first Friday of each month through September, Stine said. The concerts will begin around 5:30 p.m.

“We’re doing a four-part concert series,” she said. ”We’re not going to do the farmer’s market this year. We’re focusing more on entertainment.”

Public feedback indicated a preference for live music over the farmer’s market, Stine said.

Among the performers lined are the Lucas Minor Band and Pink Kadillac, she said. Several vendors will serve refreshments and food.

Christmas in July will return on July 15, offering shoppers an opportunity for “pre-Christmas sales” at various retailers.

“It was very popular last year, and so we’re doing it again,” Stine said.

Local singer Terry Little will provide live music with that mean ol’ Grinch, wearing more appropriate summer clothing, greeting all the little boys and girls, just like at Christmastime, Stine said.

Trick or Treat on Main with the Legends and Lanterns walking tour also will return on Oct. 27, followed by Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, which encourages local retail shopping.

The year wraps up with Plattsmouth’s Victorian Christmas on Main on Dec. 2.

“Real reindeer will be back,” Stine said. “We haven’t had reindeer in a long time.”