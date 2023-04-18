The Dragon Run, the culminating spring event for the fourth- and fifth grade running clubs in Gretna Public Schools, will be held Saturday, April 22.

The ninth annual event starts at 8:30 a.m. at Gretna High School, 11335 S 204th St. Runners may begin finding their places at 8:15 a.m. with final race instructions given at 8:20 a.m.

Runners will start in the south driveway of Gretna High School, travel south on 204th Street, through the Covington neighborhoods and finish in the stadium on the track.

The student run covers about 2.1 miles, including a couple hills.

Roads on the route will be closed to traffic during the race, but will reopen as soon as the runners clear out.