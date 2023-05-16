The Papillion La Vista Early Childhood Center is winding down the year in its preschool classes with some fun but still educational activities.

They’re counting down the days by going through the alphabet — one letter at a time, ending on May 23. Each day focuses on one letter, a theme that begins with that letter and a special activity. It’s something they started last year.

It’s a fun way to end the year, said teacher Jayme Wiederin.

“We have been learning the letters all year long,” she said. “It just affirms the letters.”

Scott and Sarah Medved said they think it helps their son, Ezra, remember his letters.

“We just love the whole center,” Scott Medved said. “We’ve just been so happy with the center and how they do things. He really enjoys it.”

The most popular activity is the Preschool Prom, which was held on Tuesday, May 9 to go with the letter “P.” The theme was “Under the Sea,” and a line of glimmering waves led to the end of the main hallway, where there was a sparkling underwater scene topped by a balloon arch.

Parents got involved in the event, too, Wiederin said.

“The parents brought in some supplies and put up the balloon arch,” she said.

On the day of the prom, students dressed up, and many parents came in and posed with their child or children under the balloon arch.

“This year, the prom is definitely bigger than last year,” Wiederin said.

Becky Jochum, the other preschool teacher, said she and Wiederin had looked on Amazon and tossed ideas around to come up with the themes and activities.

“It’s a lot of planning up front, but then it’s worth it,” she said. “They love to dance.”

The Medveds said they appreciate that the center emphasizes being kind and respectful all year. They write compliments on small pieces of paper and post them in the classroom. They also appreciate it when the children make things they can bring home.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools preschool programming focuses on quality early learning and developing children’s communication, social, self-help, motor and problem-solving skills, according to the school district’s website.

The preschool population includes children who are developing typically, those who are at risk and some who have a disability. The classroom staff consists of a certified early childhood teacher and paraprofessionals. Based on the needs of the child, related services (such as speech or language therapy) may be provided in the classroom.