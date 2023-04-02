More than 300 children searched for thousands of eggs Saturday morning at Thompson Park in Olde Towne Bellevue.

The Easter egg hunt was coordinated by Rob and Tammy Reuss with the Lighthouse Outreach Organization in Bellevue and sponsored by many local churches, organizations and businesses, said Phil Davidson, community relations coordinator for the City of Bellevue.

"I saw plenty of determined and smiling faces as the kids searched for the eggs, enjoyed the playground and bounce houses, then joined their parents for a free hot dog lunch and some warm hot chocolate," Davidson said in a Facebook post.