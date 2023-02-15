With egg prices still abnormally high, small area producers are struggling to meet demand while support grows to loosen Papillion’s ban on poultry.

Papillion City Council Member Jason Gaines is meeting with interest parties who hope to change current city code that prohibits “pigeons, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl or any other fowl” in residential neighborhoods.

Gaines said when the council last studied the issue, about a decade ago, similar ordinance changes had occurred in nearby cities.

"There was a lack of data as far as the concerns of the council. Noise, cleanliness, invasion of chickens into the neighbor’s yard -- things like that,” Gaines said. “I think the data suggests, 10 years later, that those aren't concerns."

Bellevue and Omaha, which allow backyard chickens, haven't reported many complaints.

"They get very few calls on the issue," Gaines said.

Gaines points to his voting record as an advocate for personal property rights. He said when this debate began, there was more interest in having poultry as pets. In recent years, his constituents are advocating for urban farming.

"There are a lot of people who believe strongly in being able to know where there food comes from. Being able to have a healthy, organic product in their backyard," he said.

Recent prices hikes are adding more voices to the chorus.

"If you go to the store and buy a dozen eggs right now, you will see the financial impact,” Gaines said.

A carton of 12 extra large eggs is still hovering in the $5 range, according to online survey of local grocers such as Baker’s and Hy-Vee.

A recent report from the USDA suggests prices have begun to fall from highs in December and January. The report also said consumer demand has been light to moderate, presumably as customers have been put off by the shortages.

Jennifer Edwards lives on an acreage south of Papillion where she raises more than 200 chickens and ducks. She normally has a regular, steady group of clients who buy her eggs throughout the year.

"The demand is super high. Crazy. I have a waiting list that's probably into April, currently," Edwards said. "I could have double the amount of birds that I have, and I don't think I would be able to keep up with my demand."

Gaines said he would hope to see a proposal brought before the council, which would lead to action. If not, there would be consideration to bringing a measure before the people.

Edwards, however, cautions those who may not have fully thought through the ramifications of becoming an urban chicken farmer.

"I tell them when they decide they are tired of it, they can call me and I will buy their equipment from them and their birds,” she said. "If you are not used to that farm life, a lot of people will go, ‘Oh, this is not for me.’”