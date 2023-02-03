A new library within the Elmwood Public Library is coming.

Director Anne Pope set a goal to transform one of library's collections in 2023.

“We want to improve the number and quality of books in the youth nonfiction section of the library," Pope said. "So, I applied for and have been awarded three nice-sized grants to help us re-vamp the collection.”

The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded two grants totaling $3,500 to the library. These grants are financed through the Nebraska Legislature and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Pope said.

The commission awarded $1,500 from its Youth Grants for Excellence, while $2,000 came from the Library Improvement Grant program.

In addition, the library received a $500 in-kind grant from the Penguin Random House publishing company, Pope said.

These are grants from small and rural libraries enabling them to purchase books from its inventory. In this case, the Elmwood library will be able to spend up to $500 for youth non-fiction books from that company, Pope said.

“We have kids in the area who like to read about real people in history,” she said. “Stories and picture books are fine, but they’re interested in actual events that took place here and abroad. Some children need books for a school project. We also have several families in the area who home school, and they like to utilize our library to supplement their required reading.”

Some of the library’s current nonfiction books are nearly 70 years old.

“Acceptable terminology and the societal lens by how we view the past has changed quite a lot,” Pope said. “We also wanted to improve our selection for biography, geography and history, as well.”

Grant funding can be used for many different projects, depending on what the applying library has in mind, she said.

“However, I knew that my 2023 goal was to improve youth nonfiction books and I wrote all grants concentrating on the same project. So, now we have $4,000 to use and select new books for our community’s kids.”

The deadline for using the funds is this fall, she said, but the new books should start hitting the shelves starting in a few months.

“But I’m already working on evaluating available books and nonfiction series," Pope said. "I hope to have most of the project completed by this summer.”