Elmwood-Murdock won the Class C-2 team championship at the state speech championships, held in Kearney on March 15 through March 17.

In Class A, Bellevue West finished third behind Lincoln East and Millard North. Thunderbird Tamyia Bender finished first in program and second in persuasive, while Kilee Wilkinson was second in persuasive.

Louisville's team of Lucas Hrabik, Hailey Caughron, Easton Fiala, Marissa Staben won first place in drama for Class C-1, while Lucas Hrabik was the champion for serious.

In addition to the team win, Hanna Josoff and Haylee Josoff of Elmwood-Murdock won in Class C-2 for duet acting, while Lily Pope took home first for humorous.