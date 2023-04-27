Falconwood Park's drive-tn theater is readying for its seventh season, which begins Thursday, May 4.

Opening weekend festivities at the park south of Bellevue kick off in celebration of pop culture's "Star Wars/May the Fourth Be With You" day.

Falconwood Park brings the Lucasfilm original "Star Wars" trilogy to their outdoor screen, with “A New Hope” showing on Thursday, May 4, and a double feature showing of “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi'' on Friday, May 5.

Theatergoers should be prepared for battle and bust out your best cosplay and lightsabers as attendees are encouraged to dress up in their Star Wars best, according to a news release.

On Saturday, May 6, the Disney story highlighting Colombian culture and the power of community, “Encanto,” shows at the drive-in.

The rest of the month’s lineup will feature classics like “Twister” — a Falconwood nod to the tornado that hit the park in 2017 — as well as “Ferris Bueller's Day Off'' and "E.T."

Presented by Hometown Hero Appliance Repair, the drive-in movies for the month of May are free and open to all. Food trucks and concessions will be available at each showing and glamping cabins are available for those who wish to stay the night.

Gates open at 7 p.m., with shows starting at dusk. The schedule is as follows:

• May 4: Star Wars “A New Hope (food truck TBA)

• May 5: Double feature — Star Wars “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” (food truck Taste of Heaven)

• May 6: "Encanto" (Abra Kababra)

• May 18: "Twister" (Family Traditions BBQ)

• May 19: "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (Santiago’s Mexican)

• May 21: "E.T." (Family Traditions BBQ)

Movie lineup and show details are available at falconwoodpark.com, as are camping reservations. The park is located at 905 Allied Road.