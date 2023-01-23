 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Families invited to learn about Girl Scouts during free parties

  • Updated
Stephanie Stickels, recruitment specialist for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, discusses free parties being offered across the metro area.

Free parties being held around Sarpy County and the rest of Nebraska are offering a glimpse into what it's like to be a member of the Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska announced that it is inviting all girl-identifying youth in kindergarten through third grade to attend parties where they can learn about opportunities in the Girl Scouts and the programs it offers.

"It's a way for anybody who is not involved with Girl Scouts to come out and just be able to meet with one of us," said Stephanie Stickels, a recruitment specialist for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. "We can answer questions for parents, but it's also just a fun time for kids to get a sample of Girl Scouts."

Upcoming opportunities include:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6 to 7 p.m., Plattsmouth Public Library (Robot Building Party)
  • Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bellevue Public Library (Robot Building Party)
  • Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 to 11 a.m., Papillion Public Library (Robot Building Party)
  • Thursday, Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Baright Public Library in Ralston (Robot Building Party)
  • Saturday, Feb. 4, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Gretna Public Library (Robot Building Party)
  • Sunday, Feb. 5, 1 to 2 p.m., Bellevue Public Library (Unicorn Friends Party)
  • Sunday, Feb. 12, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Papillion Public Library (Unicorn Friends Party)
  • Saturday, Feb. 18, 1 to 2 p.m., Baright Public Library in Ralston (Unicorn Friends Party)

Find a complete list of parties, including many throughout Omaha, at bit.ly/GSSNParties2023.

This past Saturday, the Girl Scouts held an Animal Dance Party at the Gretna Public Library, inviting girls to choose their favorite animal, make animal masks and read a book together.

"We talk about how animals move when they're happy," Stickels said. "Then we end it with a little bit of a dance party."

The upcoming Robot Building Parties involve building a robot based on Daisy badges, which includes learning about programming and algorithms. The Unicorn Friends Parties ties into the national Girl Scouts connection with My Little Pony and teaches about friendship and how to be a kind friend.

Girl Scouts have been around for more than 110 years, Stickels said, and provides programs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

"It's just a great opportunity for girls to come together and learn different skills and earn badges," Stickels said. "Some troops are from the same school, but some mix schools together, so they get to meet friends from different places as well, too."

Find more about the Girl Scouts at girlscoutsnebraska.org.

Stephanie Stickels, recruitment specialist for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, discusses why girls might want to join the organization.
