Mom’s Cafe has long been a popular eatery in downtown Plattsmouth.

That's something the new owners plan to continue.

Chris and Sarah Brodersen became the new owners on Feb. 17 after looking around a couple of years for a restaurant to own.

“We’ve always wanted to own a business, so it’s like a dream come true,” Chris Brodersen said. “People have been thanking us for keeping the same menu.”

“It seems great," Sarah Brodersen added. It doesn’t seem like there’s been any interruption in business.”

Mom’s Cafe, 422 Main St., has long been known for its large breakfast menu and traditional dinners like roast beef, meatloaf and, especially, chicken fried steak. It is also open every Friday until 8 p.m. serving various fish dinners.

One change, however, is that the Brodersens decided not to renew the cafe’s liquor license. Sarah Brodersen said they are considering the extension of summer hours and a lighter summer menu, including more salads.

They also plan to add more soda pop varieties, including a new brand of root beer for the Plattsmouth market.

All of Mom’s employees have remained -- including cook Kim Phelps and manager Kathy Sutton, both of whom have worked at Mom’s for more than 30 years.

Like many restaurants, though, Mom's is hiring.

“We are looking for cooks,” Chris Brodersen said.